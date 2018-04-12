Tom Hardy becomes Al Capone in 'Fonzo' set photos

April 12 (UPI) -- Tom Hardy is nearly unrecognizable as famous mobster Al Capone in photos the actor has posted on Instagram from the set of upcoming film Fonzo.

"Chasing Fonzo," the actor said on Wednesday alongside a black and white, close-up image of himself screaming at the camera while in makeup as Capone.

Fonzo, from Chronicle director Josh Trank, will star Hardy as Capone during the gangster's last days as he suffers from dementia.

The film will also feature Capone's past morphing into the present as "harrowing memories of his violent and brutal origins melt into his waking life," according to production sources The Independent cited.

"Mega awkward character misstep," Hardy said alongside another photo posted Tuesday of himself as Capone in full makeup.