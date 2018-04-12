John Krasinski to direct sci-fi thriller 'Life on Mars'

April 12 (UPI) -- John Krasinski is set to direct sci-fi thriller Life on Mars after helming and starring in horror hit A Quiet Place.

Krasinski is reteaming with the producers of A Quiet Place including Michael Bay, Andrew Form and Brad Fuller on the project. Paramount, who distributed A Quiet Place, is in negotiations to acquire the rights to Life on Mars, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Life on Mars is based on a short story by graphic novelist Cecil Castellucci titled We have Always Lived on Mars. The story follows a woman who is among a group of descendants of a Martian colony abandoned by Earth following a cataclysm. Her world is then turned upside down when she discovers that she can breathe the air on Mars.

Krasinski is not expected to star in the new film but will also produce. The Office alum made his studio directing debut with A Quiet Place after helming two independent films and episodes of the sitcom.

A Quiet Place came it at No. 1 at the North American box office earning $50 million in its first weekend.