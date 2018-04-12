Donnie Yen joins cast of Disney's live-action 'Mulan'

April 12 (UPI) -- Donnie Yen has been cast in Disney's live-action adaptation of Mulan that stars Chinese actress and singer Liu Yifei in the title role.

Yen, last seen in Disney's 2016 Star Wars prequel film Rogue One, will be appearing in the film as Commander Tung, a mentor and teacher to Mulan, Deadline reported.

Niki Caro (McFarland, USA, The Zookeeper's Wife) is directing the film, set to hit theaters on March 27, 2020, from a script by Lauren Hynek, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver and Elizabeth Martin. Jason Reed, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner are producing along with Hong Kong-based producer Bill Kong (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon) who is executive producing.

Yen is a big star in his native China, having headlined the popular Ip Man series which is set to return with a fourth installment.

Disney previously released an animated version of Mulan in 1998 featuring the voice of Ming-Na. Mulan is based on the Chinese legend of Hua Mulan, a young woman who disguised herself as a man to take her father's place in war.