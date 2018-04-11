McCarthy joins husband Falcone for comedy 'Super-Intelligence'

April 11 (UPI) -- Melissa McCarthy is teaming up with her husband, director Ben Falcone, on a new comedy titled Super-Intelligence.

McCarthy is starring in the Falcone-helmed film that will follow a former corporate executive observed by the world's first super-intelligence, an artificial intelligence that may take over the world, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

The couple are producing through their On the Day banner. Super-Intelligence is the fourth collaboration between McCarthy and Falcone. They previous worked together on Tammy, The Boss and Life of the Party, which is set to arrive in theaters on May 11.

Steve Mallory, who co-wrote The Boss with McCarthy and Falcone, is penning the script for Super-Intelligence. Production is set to begin in July.

McCarthy is also set to star in crime drama The Kitchen with Tiffany Haddish and Elisabeth Moss. She will also be seen in Can You Ever Forgive Me about celebrity biographer and forger Lee Israel when it hits theaters on Oct. 19.