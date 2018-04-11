Liam Neeson, Lesley Manville to star in love drama 'Normal People'

April 11 (UPI) -- Liam Neeson will be joining Lesley Manville on-screen for a new romantic drama set in Ireland titled Normal People.

The film, from directors Lisa Barros D'Sa and Glenn Leyburn (Good Vibrations), will follow Neeson and Manville as a long-married couple whose relationship is tested when Manville is diagnosed with breast cancer, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Out of Orbit and Canderblinks Films is handling the project with Bankside Films set to shop the film around at the Cannes Film Festival. Irish playwright Owen McCafferty is penning the script.

"Normal People takes an extraordinary look at ordinary love. It explores big questions and small moments of human connection with unique wit and warmth and a luminous and unflinching candour. We are thrilled at the prospect of bringing this beautiful, honest and unsentimental story to life with Liam Neeson and Lesley Manville in the starring roles, two of the most remarkable actors working on screen today," Barros D'Sa and Leybrun said in a statement to Deadline.

Neeson will also next be seen in Hard Powder with Emily Rossum and Laura Dern. Manville recently scored a supporting actress Oscar nomination for her role in Phantom Thread.