WWE's Paige meets The Rock in first 'Fighting With My Family' trailer

April 9 (UPI) -- Actress Florence Pugh as WWE Superstar Paige meets Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson for the first time in the first trailer for upcoming film, Fighting With My Family.

The clip, which premiered over WrestleMania weekend on the WWE Network, features Paige and her brother Zac, portrayed by Jack Lowden, asking Johnson for advice before heading into an audition for WWE.

Johnson launches into one of his signature rants where he berates the siblings for looking like "rejects from Harry Potter. Johnson then explains that his intensity was to show the newcomers how to win over the crowd.

Fighting With My Family is inspired by Paige's real-life journey to WWE and is based on the documentary The Wrestlers: Fighting With My Family. Johnson is executive producing the film which is a co-production between his and Dany Garcia's Seven Bucks Productions, Misher Films, Film 4 and WWE Studios. Stephen Merchant of The Office fame is directing.

"Guiding @SevenBucksProd has been so rewarding. Our growing slate is beginning to include the powerful female narrative! Congrats to our partners @WWE and our powerful cast in bringing to life @RealPaigeWWE's journey to the #WWE. Enjoy this 1st look at #FightingWithMyFamily," Garcia said on Twitter alongside the trailer.