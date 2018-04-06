'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to screen at the Cannes Film Festival

April 6 (UPI) -- Solo: A Star Wars Story is to screen at France's Cannes Film Festival next month.

"One of the greatest myths in the history of cinema returns Out of Competition to the Festival de Cannes' red carpet," the festival's official Twitter account said Friday morning. "#Cannes2018 #SoloAStarWarsStory."

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith debuted at the 2002 and 2005 editions of the festival respectively.

Written by Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan and directed by Ron Howard, Solo is the origins story of Han Solo, the resourceful smuggler Harrison Ford played is Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the character, the latest chapter in the franchise is set for release May 25. Solo will co-star Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover.