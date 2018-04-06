Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' to screen at the Cannes Film Festival

By Karen Butler  |  April 6, 2018 at 8:03 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 5
| License Photo

April 6 (UPI) -- Solo: A Star Wars Story is to screen at France's Cannes Film Festival next month.

"One of the greatest myths in the history of cinema returns Out of Competition to the Festival de Cannes' red carpet," the festival's official Twitter account said Friday morning. "#Cannes2018 #SoloAStarWarsStory."

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith debuted at the 2002 and 2005 editions of the festival respectively.

Written by Lawrence and Jonathan Kasdan and directed by Ron Howard, Solo is the origins story of Han Solo, the resourceful smuggler Harrison Ford played is Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope, Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi and Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

Starring Alden Ehrenreich as a younger version of the character, the latest chapter in the franchise is set for release May 25. Solo will co-star Woody Harrelson, Emilia Clarke and Donald Glover.

Trending Stories
Famous birthdays for April 5: Pharrell Williams, Lily James Famous birthdays for April 5: Pharrell Williams, Lily James
WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant dead at 71 WWE Hall of Famer Johnny Valiant dead at 71
Fortune Feimster of 'Champions' likes being TV's 'normal gay person' Fortune Feimster of 'Champions' likes being TV's 'normal gay person'
David, Beverly returning to 'Roseanne' on April 17 David, Beverly returning to 'Roseanne' on April 17
Famous birthdays for April 6: Paul Rudd, Billy Dee Williams Famous birthdays for April 6: Paul Rudd, Billy Dee Williams