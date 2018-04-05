Terry Gilliam's long-awaited 'Don Quixote' receives first trailer

April 5 (UPI) -- Monty Python alum Terry Gilliam's long-in-development film The Man Who Killed Don Quixote has received its first trailer.

The international trailer released Thursday features Jonathan Pryce (Game of Thrones) as a man who believes he is the title character from the classic Miguel de Cervantes novel.

Pryce enlists the help of a marketing executive named Toby, played by Adam Driver (Star Wars), whom Pryce believes is Don Quixote's squire, Sancho Panza. The pair then embark on a journey that jumps between the present day and the 17th century.

"Gradually, like the infamous knight himself, Toby becomes consumed by the illusory world and unable to determine his dreams from reality. The tale culminates in a phantasmagorical and emotional finale where Toby takes on the mantle of Don Quixote de la Mancha," reads the synopsis.

Gilliam, known for helming The Fisher King, Brazil, Time Bandits, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and 12 Monkeys, first went into production on The Man Who Killed Don Quixote nearly two decades ago. Production was originally sidelined by bad weather and budget woes, as well as an ailing leading man in Jean Rochefort. The setbacks were chronicled in a documentary titled Lost in La Mancha.

The Man Who Killed Don Quixote has no official release date and faces legal trouble with a former producer who may prevent the film from seeing release. Gilliam planned on premiering his project at the Cannes Film Festival.