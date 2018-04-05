Sofia Vergara supports Joe Manganiello at 'Rampage' premiere

April 5 (UPI) -- Sofia Vergara supported husband Joe Manganiello on the red carpet Wednesday.

The 45-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor were all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of Manganiello's movie Rampage, which centers on an enormous, genetically-modified gorilla named George.

Vergara stunned in a form-fitting black and white dress with a botanical pattern made of sequins. She made Manganiello laugh as posed for photos with a replica of George.

"You are going to love this movie!!! #rampagethemovie @joemanganiello @therock," the star wrote on Instagram.

Rampage opens in theaters April 13. The film is directed by Brad Peyton (San Andreas) and co-stars Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris, Malin Akerman, Jake Lacy, Marley Shelton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

Manganiello will also star in the upcoming movie Stano with Vergara. He discussed the project with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere, saying it is "easy" to work with the Modern Family star.

"We're just strong to begin with," the actor said. "It's easy. It's easy when it's the truth."

Vergara and Manganiello married in November 2015. The actress shares 25-year-old son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez, and attended the Primetime Emmy Awards with her son in September.