Kristen Bell teases 'Frozen 2': 'It's very good'

April 5 (UPI) -- Frozen 2 star Kristen Bell says the movie is "very good."

The 37-year-old actress, who will reprise Princess Anna in the upcoming film, shared details about the Disney sequel on Thursday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"You know I can't say a lot because Disney has people everywhere, but I have recorded the movie," Bell told host Ellen DeGeneres. "There will be edits before it's finished."

"I know the songs, I know the story -- it's very good," she said. "I can't say much more than that or I'll get in trouble."

Bell voiced Anna in the original Frozen, which opened in theaters in 2013. She previously said in an interview with CinemaBlend that fans will meet new characters in the sequel.

"One thing I will say, there are a couple new characters that you will fall in love with," the star shared.

Idina Menzel and Josh Gad will also return to voice Queen Elsa and Olaf, respectively. Frozen 2 will open Nov. 27, 2019, and may feature a female love interest for Elsa.

"I love everything people are saying [and] people are thinking about with our film," Frozen co-director Jennifer Lee told The Huffington Post in February.

"Where we're going with it, we have tons of conversations about it, and we're really conscientious about these things," she said. "We'll see where we go."