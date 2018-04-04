'Riverdale's' K.J. Apa replaces Kian Lawley in 'The Hate U Give'

April 4 (UPI) -- Riverdale star K.J. Apa has been cast in Fox drama The Hate U Give in place of Kian Lawley who was fired from the film for using racial slurs.

Apa will be starring the film as the boyfriend of star Amandla Stenberg, Variety reported. Fox has ordered over a week of re-shoots in Atlanta to add Apa to the film. The Hate U Give, based on the Angela Thomas' novel of the same name, explores race and police brutality.

Lawley, a YouTube star, was fired in February after a video surfaced of the actor using racial slurs.

"I respect Fox's decision to recast this role for The Hate U Give as it is an important story, and it would not be appropriate for me to be involved considering the actions of my past. I understand the impact and I have grown and learned since then. From now on I plan to use my voice for positive change," he said at the time.

The Hate U Give, from director George Tillman Jr., will follow Stenberg as a teen prep school student who witnesses a police officer murder her best friend. As Stenberg becomes more political, Apa's character will realize how race impacts their relationship, Deadline reported.

Apa is best known for portraying Archie on Riverdale which was recently renewed for a third season. He is also set to star in film The Last Summer about a group of high schoolers spending summer together before heading off to college.