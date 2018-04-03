Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds support Emily Blunt, John Krasinski at premiere

April 3 (UPI) -- Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds showed their support for Emily Blunt and John Krasinski on the red carpet Monday.

The 30-year-old actress and 41-year-old actor attended the New York premiere of Blunt and Krasinski's movie A Quiet Place at AMC Lincoln Square theater. Krasinski directed and co-stars with Blunt in the film.

Lively, who wore a black dress with a plunging neckline, was all smiles as she posed for photos with Reynolds. The couple married in September 2012, and share two daughters, 3-year-old James and 18-month-old Ines.

The premiere followed rumors Lively and Reynolds are having marriage trouble and struggling to spend "quality time" together. Reynolds jokingly dismissed the reports in a tweet Saturday.

"I wish. I could use a little 'me time,'" he wrote.

A Quiet Place opens in theaters Friday, April 6. The movie, which co-stars Millicent Simmonds and Noah Jupe, follows a family who live in silence in order to evade creatures who hunt by sound.