'Ready Player One' tops the North American box office with $41.2M

By Karen Butler  |  April 1, 2018 at 1:01 PM
April 1 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg's sci-fi fantasy Ready Player One is No. 1 at the North American box office, earning $41.2 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Tyler Perry's Acrimony with $17.1 million, followed by Black Panther at No. 3 with $11.3 million, I Can Only Imagine at No. 4 with $10.8 million and Pacific Rim Uprising at No. 5 with $9.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Sherlock Gnomes at No. 6 with $7 million, Love, Simon at No. 7 with $4.8 million, Tomb Raider at No. 8 with $4.69 million, A Wrinkle in Time at No. 9 with $4.7 million and Paul, Apostle of Christ at No. 10 with $3.5 million.

