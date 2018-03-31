Director Colin Trevorrow returning for third 'Jurassic World'

March 31 (UPI) -- Jurassic World director Colin Trevorrow has signed on to helm the next film in the re-booted, sci-fi franchise.

"Colin Trevorrow is going write and direct the third Jurassic World story," executive producer Steven Spielberg told EW.com Friday.

Trevorrow co-wrote and directed 2015's Jurassic World and penned the script for the upcoming Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom with Derek Connolly.

A Monster Calls director J.A. Bayona directed Fallen Kingdom, which is due in theaters June 22, Variety said.

"It's important to this franchise that we welcome new creative voices to keep our storytelling fresh and alive," Trevorrow said in a statement. "I'm thrilled with the tension and beauty J.A. has brought to Fallen Kingdom, and I know [writer] Emily [Carmichael] will add another layer of emotion to the concluding chapter of our trilogy."

Spielberg kicked off the dinosaur franchise by directing the first two blockbusters in it -- 1993's Jurassic Park and 1997's The Lost World: Jurassic Park -- then served as a producer on the subsequent installments with Joe Johnston helming 2001's Jurassic Park III and Trevorrow reviving the series with Jurassic World in 2015.

Spielberg is now on the promotion trail for his latest cinematic adventure Ready Player One.