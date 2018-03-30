Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler to reunite for Netflix movie

By Karen Butler  |  March 30, 2018 at 7:36 AM
March 30 (UPI) -- Just Go With It co-stars Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston are gearing up to work together on a new comedy film for Netflix.

Kyle Newacheck is set to direct Murder Mystery from a script by James Vanderbilt.

The film focuses on a New York City cop and his wife who end up suspects in a billionaire's murder while on vacation in Europe.

This will be Aniston's first Netflix project and Sandler's sixth. Sandler previously headlined the streaming service's The Ridiculous Six, The Do-Over, Sandy Wexler and The Meyerowitz Stories (New and Selected). The Week Of, in which he co-stars with Chris Rock, is to debut next month.

