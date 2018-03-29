Syfy's 'Sharknado' franchise to end with sixth installment

March 29 (UPI) -- Syfy's campy, horror comedy film series Sharknado, is set to end with an upcoming sixth installment that deals with time travel.

Franchise stars Ian Ziering and Tara Reid will be back following the events of Sharknado 5: Global Swarming which ended with Ziering's character Finn wandering the world alone after it had been destroyed. Finn will travel back in time in the new film to stop the first Sharknado, TV Line reported.

Sharknado 6, which has yet to receive an offcial title, will also star Vivica A. Fox and Cassie Scerbo, Entertainment Weekly reported. The television film will debut on Syfy in the summer.

"Thanks everyone for all the support along are crazy journey," Reid said on Twitter in reference to the series coming to an end.

The first Sharknado debuted in 2013 and also spawned the sequels Sharknado 2: The Second One, Sharknado 3: Oh Hell No! and Sharknado: The 4th Awakens. The series is known for featuring guest-stars such as Fabio, Vince Neil, Gary Busey and others.