Scarlett Johansson to star in director Taika Waititi's 'Jojo Rabbit'

March 29 (UPI) -- Scarlett Johansson is set to star in the next film from director Taika Waititi, a World War II film titled Jojo Rabbit.

Johansson is in final negotiations to appear in the film, Variety reported. Waititi recently helmed Marvel's Thor: Ragnarok and is known for directing Hunt for the Wilderpeople and the vampire-centric comedy What We Do in the Shadows which is being turned into a television pilot for FX.

Jojo Rabbit will follow a young German boy in Hitler's army who finds out that his mother, played by Johansson, is hiding a Jewish girl inside their home, Deadline reported.

Waititi wrote the script and is producing alongside Carthew Neal and Chelsea Winstanley. Production on the film is expected to begin this spring.

Johansson will next be seen reprising her role as Black Widow in Avengers: Infinity War and voices a character in director Wes Anderson's Isle of Dogs.