'Narcos' star Pedro Pascal joins cast of 'Wonder Woman 2'

March 29 (UPI) -- Narcos star Pedro Pascal has been cast in Warner Bros.' upcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 2 from returning director Patty Jenkins.

Pascal is said to have been cast in a key role in the film with exact plot details under wraps, Variety reported. The film will be set in the 1980s during the Cold War and will once again feature Gal Gadot as the titular character along with Kristen Wiig portraying villain Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 2 is a reunion for Pascal and Jenkins who previously worked together on television movie Exposed.

Pascal is best known for portraying DEA agent Javier Pena on Netflix's Narcos and previously appeared as Oberyn Martell in HBO's Game of Thrones. The actor has starred in Kingsman: The Golden Circle and will next be seen in the upcoming sequel to The Equalizer and Netflix's Triple Frontier.

Wonder Woman 2 is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 1, 2019.