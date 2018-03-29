Ethan Hawke is a grieving pastor in 'First Reformed' trailer

March 29 (UPI) -- Ethan Hawke is a troubled pastor grieving his son who died in Iraq in a new trailer for upcoming drama, First Reformed.

The clip, released Thursday, follows Reverend Ernst Toller (Hawke) as he turns to alcohol and talks with another pastor played by Cedric Kyles to work through his issues. He is then approached by a pregnant woman played by Amanda Seyfried.

Seyfried turns to the reverend in order to ask him for help after she makes a shocking discovery about her husband that leads Toller down a dark path.

"Reverend Ernst Toller (Hawke) is a solitary, middle-aged parish pastor at a small Dutch Reform church in upstate New York on the cusp of celebrating its 250th anniversary," reads the synopsis. "Once a stop on the Underground Railroad, the church is now a tourist attraction catering to a dwindling congregation, eclipsed by its nearby parent church, Abundant Life, with its state-of-the-art facilities and 5,000-strong flock. When a pregnant parishioner (Seyfried) asks Reverend Toller to counsel her husband, a radical environmentalist, the clergyman finds himself plunged into his own tormented past, and equally despairing future, until he finds redemption in an act of grandiose violence."

First Reformed, from writer and director Paul Schrader (Taxi Driver, American Gigolo), is set to hit theaters on May 18.