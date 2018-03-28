'Avengers: Infinity War': 'The end is near' in latest trailer

March 28 (UPI) -- The all-powerful Thanos issues The Avengers a warning that "the end is near" in the latest trailer for Infinity War.

The clip, released Tuesday on Twitter to mark one month before the Marvel superhero epic reaches theaters, features new footage of The Avengers including Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Captain America (Chris Evans), Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and more preparing for the arrival of Thanos (Josh Brolin).

"Today we don't fight for one life, we fight for all of them," Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) says.

The trailer ends with the Guardians of the Galaxy crew as Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) tells a teenaged Groot (Vin Diesel) to stop playing video games during a comedic scene. Groot, who can only speak by stating "I am Groot" but is understood by the Guardians, shocks Star-Lord and Drax (Dave Bautista) at the foul language he uses.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to arrive in theaters on April 27. Marvel recently released a set of posters for the film that are color-coded to represent the Infinity Stones Thanos seeks that will allow him to control space, time and reality.