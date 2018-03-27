The Avengers assemble in new 'Infinity War' posters

March 27 (UPI) -- Marvel's greatest heroes including Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Black Panther and the Guardians of the Galaxy come together in a new set of posters for Avengers: Infinity War.

The posters, released on Twitter Tuesday, are color-coded to represent the Infinity Stones that the all-powerful Thanos (Josh Brolin) seeks in the film in order to control space, time and reality.

Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his assistant Wong (Benedict Wong), fittingly pay homage to the Reality Stone in the first poster as each character wears red in their costume.

Captain America (Chris Evans) and Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) are seen representing the blue Space Stone alongside Black Panther's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), and Guardians of the Galaxy's Nebula (Karen Gillan) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) as the stone first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger.

Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman) and Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) stand in for the green Time Stone alongside the also green Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Black Panther's protector Okoye (Danai Gurira).

The Guardians of the Galaxy including Star-Lord (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoe Saldana), Drax (Dave Bautista), Groot (Vin Diesel) and Rocket (Bradley Cooper) take the stage for the purple Power Stone as the item was featured in the first Guardians of the Galaxy film. The rag-tag team is joined by Thor (Chris Hemsworth) who is wearing an eye-patch following the events of Thor: Ragnarok.

Vision (Paul Bettany), who has the yellow Mind Stone inside his head, is seen being joined by Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and War Machine (Don Cheadle).

Missing from the collection is an orange poster to represent the soul stone.

Avengers: Infinity War is set to arrive in theaters on April 27.