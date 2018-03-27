Gina Rodriguez to portray 'Carmen Sandiego' in live-action Netflix film

March 27 (UPI) -- Gina Rodriguez is set to portray international thief Carmen Sandiego in an upcoming live-action film from Netflix based on the Carmen Sandiego computer game franchise.

Rodriguez, known for starring in The CW's Jane the Virgin, is also producing the film through her company I Can and I Will Productions alongside Kevin Misher and Caroline Fraser, the head of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt which owns the Carmen Sandiego property, Variety reported.

No writer or director is attached to the project.

The live-action film is the second Carmen Sandiego project for Rodriguez who is set to voice the character in an animated series also from Netflix that will debut with a 20-episode first season in 2019. A line of Carmen Sandiego books will launch in 2019 from HMH to coincide with the launch of the series, Deadline reported.

Carmen Sandiego began as a computer game series that followed the thief as she traveled the world in search of treasure. The series later inspired a game show, a book series and a television series which ran for four seasons on Fox from 1994 to 1999.