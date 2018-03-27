'Bohemian Rhapsody' to release in November, 'X-Men' delayed

March 27 (UPI) -- Fox has shuffled the release dates for a number of their upcoming films with Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury now arriving on Nov. 2 instead of Dec. 25.

Bohemian Rhapsody is taking the release date that was previously held by mainline X-Men series sequel Dark Phoenix which has been delayed until Feb. 14, 2019.

New Mutants, another film in Fox's X-Men series from director Josh Boone and starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt, and Alice Braga, has been pushed back from its Feb. 22, 2019 release date and will now arrive on Aug. 2, 2019. The horror-based film was originally set for release on April 13.

Fox also announced that medieval adventure The Kid Who Would Be King will release on March 1, 2019 instead of Don Winslow's adaptation of The Force which has been delayed. Breakthrough, a faith-based film starring Chrissy Metz and Topher Grace, will hit theaters on April 12, 2019 alongside animated feature Spies in Disguise.

Bohemian Rhapsody, scripted by Anthony McCarten, with Queen members Brian May and Roger Taylor serving as music producers, will follow the years leading up the band's Live Aid concert in 1985. Filmmaker Dexter Fletcher stepped in to direct the film after Fox fired original helmer Bryan Singer.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix based on the classic X-Men comic series The Dark Phoenix Saga, will feature the story of the Phoenix Force inheriting Jen Grey's (Sophie Turner) body, unlocking her true power and turning her into a dangerous force. The film written and directed by Simon Kinberg, will feature the returns of Michael Fassbender (Magneto), James McAvoy (Professor X), Jennifer Lawrence (Mystique), Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Evan Peters (Quicksilver), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler).