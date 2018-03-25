Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Pacific Rim Uprising' tops the North American box office with $28M

By Karen Butler  |  March 25, 2018 at 11:59 AM
March 25 (UPI) -- Pacific Rim Uprising is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $28 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Black Panther with $16.7 million, followed by I Can Only Imagine at No. 3 with $13.8 million, Sherlock Gnomes at No. 4 with $10.6 million and Tomb Raider at No. 5 with $10.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are A Wrinkle in Time at No. 6 with $8 million, Love, Simon at No. 7 with $7.8 million, Paul, Apostle of Christ at No. 8 with $5 million, Game Night at No. 9 with $4.2 million and Midnight Sun at No. 10 with $4.1 million.

