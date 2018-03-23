Knoxville runs dangerous amusement park in 'Action Point' trailer

March 23 (UPI) -- The trailer for Johnny Knoxville's upcoming comedy Action Point has gotten nearly 2 million views since it was posted online Thursday.

The 2-1/2-minute clip shows Knoxville as the owner of a 1970s-era amusement and water park where there are "no rules, no speed limits, just pure fun," but where a lot of patrons also got hurt on its poorly supervised and maintained slides and rides.

"Knoxville stars as D.C., the crackpot owner of a low-rent, out-of-control amusement park where the rides are designed with minimum safety for maximum fun," said a message accompanying the preview. "Just as D.C.'s estranged teenage daughter Boogie comes to visit, a corporate mega-park opens nearby and jeopardizes the future of Action Point. To save his beloved theme park and his relationship with his daughter, D.C. and his loony crew of misfits risk everything to pull out all the stops -- and stunts -- making for another wild ride from the star of Bad Grandpa and Jackass."

Co-starring Chris Pontius, Dan Bakkedahl, Matt Schulze, Eleanor Worthington-Cox, Johnny Pemberton, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Joshua Hoover, Conner McVicker and Eric Manaka, the film is set for theatrical release June 1.