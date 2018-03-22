'Deadpool 2:' Ryan Reynolds battles Josh Brolin's Cable in new trailer

March 22 (UPI) -- Ryan Reynolds released a new trailer for Deadpool 2 on Twitter Thursday, featuring the actor taking on Josh Brolin's time-traveling mutant Cable.

The action-packed clip depicts Deadpool and Cable coming to blows as they fight for control of a young boy played by Julian Denison of Hunt For The Wilderpeople fame.

Deadpool then seeks help and assembles a team of super-powered mutants he refers to as X-Force that includes Zazie Beetz as Domino, Brianna Hildebrand returning as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and a character played by Terry Crews.

"Deadpool 2. Falling somewhere between The Godfather 2 and Dirty Dancing: Havana Nights," Reynolds said on Twitter in reference to movie sequels that have both succeeded and failed.

Deadpool 2, from director David Leitch, is set to arrive in theaters on May 18.