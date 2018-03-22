Dakota Johnson, Zazie Beetz in talks to join thriller with Armie Hammer

March 22 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz are being eyed to join an upcoming untitled thriller from Annapurna Pictures that will star Armie Hammer.

Johnson and Beetz are in negotiations to star in the film from Under the Shadow helmer Babak Anvari who is writing and directing, Variety reported.

The film, which is slated to hit theaters on March 29, 2019, follows a New Orleans bartender played by Hammer, who goes through a series of disturbing and strange events after picking up a phone that was left behind at his bar, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures and Christopher Kopp of AZA Films is producing alongside Annapurna.

Johnson was last seen in Fifty Shades Freed while Beetz will soon be seen as Marvel mutant Domino in Deadpool 2.