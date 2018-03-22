Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Dakota Johnson, Zazie Beetz in talks to join thriller with Armie Hammer

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 22, 2018 at 1:45 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

March 22 (UPI) -- Dakota Johnson and Zazie Beetz are being eyed to join an upcoming untitled thriller from Annapurna Pictures that will star Armie Hammer.

Johnson and Beetz are in negotiations to star in the film from Under the Shadow helmer Babak Anvari who is writing and directing, Variety reported.

The film, which is slated to hit theaters on March 29, 2019, follows a New Orleans bartender played by Hammer, who goes through a series of disturbing and strange events after picking up a phone that was left behind at his bar, The Hollywood Reporter noted.

Lucan Toh of Two & Two Pictures and Christopher Kopp of AZA Films is producing alongside Annapurna.

Johnson was last seen in Fifty Shades Freed while Beetz will soon be seen as Marvel mutant Domino in Deadpool 2.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Tori Spelling enjoys family dinner on first day of spring Tori Spelling enjoys family dinner on first day of spring
Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie' Tiffani Thiessen had flashbacks while working on 'Alexa & Katie'
Maci Bookout's husband slams Ryan Edwards as 'jobless' Maci Bookout's husband slams Ryan Edwards as 'jobless'
'General Hospital' up for a leading 26 Daytime Emmy Award nods 'General Hospital' up for a leading 26 Daytime Emmy Award nods
Famous birthdays for March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Keegan-Michael Key Famous birthdays for March 22: Reese Witherspoon, Keegan-Michael Key