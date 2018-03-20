Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Charlie Bean to direct live-action 'Lady and the Tramp'

By Wade Sheridan  |  March 20, 2018 at 11:48 AM
March 20 (UPI) -- Filmmaker Charlie Bean, who recently helmed The Lego Ninjago Movie, will direct Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of Lady and the Tramp.

The film will be Bean's first live-action work and will appear on Disney's upcoming streaming service that is set to launch in 2019, Deadline reported.

Andrew Bujalski penned the script with Brigham Taylor who worked on Disney's remake of The Jungle Book producing.

Lady and the Tramp, released in 1955, told the story of a pampered cocker spaniel named Lady who falls for a street smart dog named Tramp. The pair share an iconic moment when they kiss while eating spaghetti together.

Disney's streaming service will feature film and televisions offerings from the company's brands such as Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars.

