Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Scarface,' 'Schindler's List' reunions planned for Tribeca Film Festival

By Karen Butler  |  March 19, 2018 at 10:06 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 7
| License Photo

March 19 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg is to join Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley to mark the 25th anniversary of their World War II drama Schindler's List at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this spring.

Also celebrating a quarter-century milestone at the festival will be the makers of In the Soup. Director Alexandre Rockwell and actors Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Beals and Sam Rockwell are set to participate in a Tribeca panel discussion about their comedy.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Brian De Palma is expected to reunite with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer to reminisce about their crime drama Scarface, which turns 35 this year.

Also confirmed to speak during the festival's various programs are Alec Baldwin, Edward Burns, Bradley Cooper, Claire Danes, Jamie Foxx, Lesli Linka Glatter, Spike Lee, John Legend, Nancy Meyers, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alexander Payne, Laura Poitras and Jason Reitman.

The festival is scheduled to take place April 18-29.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Coco Austin spends 39th birthday with Ice-T, daughter Chanel Coco Austin spends 39th birthday with Ice-T, daughter Chanel
America Ferrera shares photos from her baby shower America Ferrera shares photos from her baby shower
Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close Famous birthdays for March 19: Bruce Willis, Glenn Close
Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams Famous birthdays for March 18: Adam Levine, Vanessa Williams
'Beauty Bar's' Thalia irked at comparisons to Kim Kardashian 'Beauty Bar's' Thalia irked at comparisons to Kim Kardashian