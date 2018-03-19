'Scarface,' 'Schindler's List' reunions planned for Tribeca Film Festival

March 19 (UPI) -- Steven Spielberg is to join Liam Neeson and Ben Kingsley to mark the 25th anniversary of their World War II drama Schindler's List at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York this spring.

Also celebrating a quarter-century milestone at the festival will be the makers of In the Soup. Director Alexandre Rockwell and actors Steve Buscemi, Jennifer Beals and Sam Rockwell are set to participate in a Tribeca panel discussion about their comedy.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Brian De Palma is expected to reunite with Al Pacino and Michelle Pfeiffer to reminisce about their crime drama Scarface, which turns 35 this year.

Also confirmed to speak during the festival's various programs are Alec Baldwin, Edward Burns, Bradley Cooper, Claire Danes, Jamie Foxx, Lesli Linka Glatter, Spike Lee, John Legend, Nancy Meyers, Sarah Jessica Parker, Alexander Payne, Laura Poitras and Jason Reitman.

The festival is scheduled to take place April 18-29.