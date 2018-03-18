'Black Panther' tops the North American box office for 5th weekend

March 18 (UPI) -- The comic-book adaptation Black Panther is No. 1 at the North American box office for a fifth weekend, earning an additional $27 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com said Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Tomb Raider with $23.5 million, followed by I Can Only Imagine at No. 3 with $17 million, A Wrinkle in Time at No. 4 with $16.6 million and Love, Simon at No. 5 with $11.5 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Game Night at No. 6 with $5.6 million, Peter Rabbit at No. 7 with $5.2 million, Strangers: Prey at Night at No. 8 with $4.8 million, Red Sparrow at No. 9 with $4.5 million and Death Wish at No. 10 with $3.4 million.