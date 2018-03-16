Tony Stark, Star-Lord talk strategy in 'Infinity War' trailer

March 16 (UPI) -- Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Chadwick Boseman, Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana and Robert Downey Jr. appear in the 2-1/2 minute trailer for Avengers: Infinity War released Friday.

Also spotted in the preview for the superhero ensemble picture were Chris Pratt, Tom Holland, Benedict Cumberbatch, Chris Hemsworth, Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Karen Gillen, Paul Bettany, Don Cheadle and Tom Hiddleston.

Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie pulls together characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including the Iron Man, Captain America, Spider-Man: Homecoming, Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange and Black Panther movie to fight the supremely powerful villain Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

One of the most memorable scenes in the clip shows Holland's wide-eyed Peter Parker/Spider-Man listening to Pratt's Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man talking strategy.

The film is set for release April 27.