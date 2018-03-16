Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Ava DuVernay to direct 'The New Gods' for WB

By Karen Butler  |  March 16, 2018 at 7:43 AM
March 16 (UPI) -- A Wrinkle in Time and Selma filmmaker Ava DuVernay is to direct The New Gods, a superhero movie based on the DC Comics series created by the late Jack Kirby.

"'Our dreams make us large.' Thank you, #JackKirby," DuVernay tweeted Thursday.

Variety reported Warner Bros. hired DuVernay to helm the picture, which will be part of a DC Extended Universe that already includes Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman.

The Hollywood Reporter said The New Gods is about how a war between two alien planets ends up impacting Earth.

No casting or release date for the movie have been announced yet.

Kirby -- who was also co-creator of Marvel's Black Panther, Captain America and X-Men characters -- died in 1994.

