Kristen Stewart to play actress Jean Seberg in 'Against All Enemies'

March 15 (UPI) -- Kristen Stewart has been tapped to portray actress Jean Seberg in upcoming independent political thriller Against All Enemies from director Benedict Andrews.

The film will follow Seberg -- known for starring in films such as Saint Joan, Bonjour Tristesse, Breathless and The Mouse That Roard -- as she is followed by the FBI as they attempt to discredit her through its Cointelpro program due to her support of the Black Panther Party, Variety reported.

The FBI had created a false story about Seberg in 1970 stating that her unborn child was from a member of the Black Panther Party and not her husband. She died in 1979 in France with her death ruled as a suicide.

Anthony Mackie, Jack O'Connell, Margaret Qualley and Colm Meaney are also set to star from a script by Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse. Production begins this summer, Deadline reported.

Mackie is set to portray a civil rights activist Hakim Jamal while O'Connell will be seen as an FBI agent is tracking Seberg.

"Anna and Joe's brilliant screenplay combines the torque and epic scope of a conspiracy thriller with the raw intimacy of a love story. I'm thrilled to be working with such an extraordinary ensemble, led by some of the most outstanding actors working today in Kristen, Jack and Anthony. I can't wait for the collision of these electric talents as Jean, Jack and Hakim," Andrews said in a statement.