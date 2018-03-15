Jon Hamm in talks to star with Natalie Portman in 'Pale Blue Dot'

March 15 (UPI) -- Jon Hamm is being eyed to star opposite Natalie Portman in astronaut drama Pale Blue Dot from director Noah Hawley.

Hamm is in negotiations to join the film which will follow Portman as a married astronaut who returns home and begins an affair with a fellow astronaut, noted The Hollywood Reporter.

Hamm would play the lover who goes on to begin another relationship with an astronaut trainee. The project is inspired by a true-life astronaut love triangle that took place in 2007 and involved a female mission specialist attempting to kidnap a rival.

The film will explore the theory that astronauts lose their sense of reality when they return home after long periods of time in space, Variety reported.

Hawley, known as the creator of Fox's Fargo and Legion television series', is directing from a script by Brian C. Brown and Elliott DiGuiseppi. Reese Witherspoon who was previously attached to star, is producing along with Bruna Papandrea.