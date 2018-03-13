Jude Law is Dumbledore in 'Fantastic Beasts 2' trailer

March 13 (UPI) -- Jude Law portrays a younger Albus Dumbledore in the first trailer for J.K. Rowling's second entry in her Harry Potter prequel series, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

The clip, released Tuesday, features the series returning to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry where Dumbledore is confronted about helping out his former student, Fantastic Beasts lead Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne).

#FantasticBeasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald arrives in theaters November 16. pic.twitter.com/F3OpkjD2fV — Fantastic Beasts (@FantasticBeasts) March 13, 2018

As Scamander heads to Paris, he has been tasked by Dumbledore to help stop dark wizard Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) who has escaped from the Magical Congress of the United States of America following the events of the first film.

Katherine Waterston as Tina Goldstein and Dan Fogler as Jacob Kowalski are also seen as Scamander prepares to confront Grindelwald who hopes to raise pure-blood wizards up to rule over all non-magical beings.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald from director David Yates and written by Rowling, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 16. The film also stars Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoe Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam, Kevin Guthrie, Carmen Ejogo, and Poppy Corby-Tuech.