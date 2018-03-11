'Black Panther' tops the North American box office with $41.1M

March 11 (UPI) -- The comic-book adaptation Black Panther is No. 1 at the North American box office for a fourth weekend, earning an additional $41.1 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is A Wrinkle in Time with $33.3 million, Strangers: Prey at Night at No. 3 with $10.5 million, Red Sparrow at No. 4 with $8.2 million and Game Night at No. 5 with $7.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Peter Rabbit at No. 6 with $6.8 million, Death Wish at No. 7 with $6.6 million, The Hurricane Heist at No. 8 with $3.15 million, Annihilation at No. 9 with $3.15 million and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at No. 10 with $2.8 million.