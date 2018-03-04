Home / Entertainment News / Movies

Rita Moreno wears 1962 Oscars dress to Sunday's ceremony

By Karen Butler  |  Updated March 4, 2018
March 4 (UPI) -- Rita Moreno says the gown she wore to Sunday's Oscars ceremony is the same one she had on when she won her own statuette for West Side Story in 1962.

Moreno, 86, told ABC on the red carpet before the gala that the black and gold gown was made in the Philippines, but she did not name the designer.

"I did not expect to win," she reflected on her win for Best Supporting Actress 56 years ago. "I thought Judy Garland would."

Garland was nominated for her role in Judgment at Nuremberg.

"Wait till you see what I'm wearing!!!" Moreno teased on Twitter last week.

Moreno can now be seen on the Netflix sitcom One Day at a Time.

