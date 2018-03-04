Oscars gala family affair for Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

March 4 (UPI) -- Songwriter Kristen Anderson-Lopez says she and her husband Robert Lopez plan to bring their daughters Katie and Annie to Sunday's Oscars ceremony.

The couple are nominated in the Best Original Song category for "Remember Me" from the animated movie Coco. The song is competing with "Mighty River" from Mudbound, "Mystery of Love" from Call Me by Your Name, "Stand Up For Something" from Marshall and "This is Me" from The Greatest Showman.

This is the Lopezes second trip to the annual gala as nominees. They previously attended in 2014 and went home with the Best Original Song Oscar for "Let It Go" from Frozen. The married artists have since written a dozen new songs for the Broadway musical version of Frozen, which is now in previews.

Asked by UPI in New York recently if she was looking forward to heading to Hollywood for the Oscars, Anderson-Lopez replied: "Our category is a little nuts. It's really exciting. Bobby and I are taking the girls as our dates. So, for us, just being there with our girls, in the sunshine, in the middle of [Frozen] previews, is going to be such a good, like, lily pad of sanity. We have to go walk a red carpet and dress up, but we're going to just have fun no matter what happens."

Coco, which is also up for the Best Animated Feature Oscar, is now available on DVD and streaming platforms.