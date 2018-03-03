'The Emoji Movie' sweeps the Razzie Awards

March 3 (UPI) -- The Emoji Movie -- an animated adventure film featuring the voice talents of Patrick Stewart, James Corden, Maya Rudolph and Anna Faris -- has "won" the Razzie Award for Worst Movie of 2017.

It also earned the dishonors for Worst Screen Duo [for any two characters,] Worst Screenplay and Worst Director.

Fifty Shades Darker earned the Razzies for Worst Re-Make, Rip-Off or Sequel, and cast member Kim Basinger was recognized as Worst Supporting Actress.

Tom Cruise took the trophy for Worst Actor for his work in The Mummy and Tyler Perry was named Worst Actress for his portrayal of a woman in Boo 2: A Madea Halloween.

The Worst Supporting Actor statuette went to Mel Gibson for his role in Daddy's Home 2.

The winners of the 38th annual Razzie Awards were announced in an online video, which also featured an "In Memoriam" segment dedicated to men in the film industry who have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

Among those whose photos were shown were Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey, Casey Affleck and Russell Simmons.

"Very sorry, but we won't be missing you or your kind," read a statement at the end of the clip.