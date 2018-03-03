Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'The Emoji Movie' sweeps the Razzie Awards

By Karen Butler  |  March 3, 2018 at 11:18 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

March 3 (UPI) -- The Emoji Movie -- an animated adventure film featuring the voice talents of Patrick Stewart, James Corden, Maya Rudolph and Anna Faris -- has "won" the Razzie Award for Worst Movie of 2017.

It also earned the dishonors for Worst Screen Duo [for any two characters,] Worst Screenplay and Worst Director.

Fifty Shades Darker earned the Razzies for Worst Re-Make, Rip-Off or Sequel, and cast member Kim Basinger was recognized as Worst Supporting Actress.

Tom Cruise took the trophy for Worst Actor for his work in The Mummy and Tyler Perry was named Worst Actress for his portrayal of a woman in Boo 2: A Madea Halloween.

The Worst Supporting Actor statuette went to Mel Gibson for his role in Daddy's Home 2.

The winners of the 38th annual Razzie Awards were announced in an online video, which also featured an "In Memoriam" segment dedicated to men in the film industry who have been accused of sexual harassment and abuse.

Among those whose photos were shown were Harvey Weinstein, Bill Cosby, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Kevin Spacey, Casey Affleck and Russell Simmons.

"Very sorry, but we won't be missing you or your kind," read a statement at the end of the clip.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Weird Al, Lin-Manuel Miranda lip sync 'Hamilton Polka' on 'Tonight Show' Weird Al, Lin-Manuel Miranda lip sync 'Hamilton Polka' on 'Tonight Show'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite the public to their wedding Prince Harry, Meghan Markle invite the public to their wedding
Toni Braxton flashes ring after engagement to Birdman: 'He did well' Toni Braxton flashes ring after engagement to Birdman: 'He did well'
Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi in new photos: 'My angel baby' Kylie Jenner holds daughter Stormi in new photos: 'My angel baby'
Famous birthdays for March 2: Rebel Wilson, Jon Bon Jovi Famous birthdays for March 2: Rebel Wilson, Jon Bon Jovi
Loading...