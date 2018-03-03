Margot Robbie, Danai Gurira confirmed as Spirit Award presenters

March 3 (UPI) -- Margot Robbie, Danai Gurira, Fred Armisen, Chadwick Boseman, Alison Brie and Timothée Chalamet are to be presenters at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday.

Also expected to hand out statuettes at the event are Carrie Brownstein, John Cho, Jason Clarke, Zoey Deutch, Ava DuVernay, Beanie Feldstein, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jon Hamm, Ethan Hawke, Lil Rel Howery, Spike Lee, Ben Mendelsohn, Janelle Monáe, Kumail Nanjiani, Elizabeth Olsen, Robert Pattinson, Salma Hayek Pinault, Amanda Seyfried, Molly Shannon, Sarah Silverman, Michael Stuhlbarg and Lena Waithe.

Sunflower Bean is to serve as the house band for the ceremony, which will be hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

The 2018 Film Independent Spirit Awards is scheduled to air on IFC and expected to be live-streamed on Facebook Watch.

Call Me by Your Name was nominated for a leading six Spirit Awards. Good Time and Get Out earned five nods apiece, while Lady Bird and The Rider are each up for four prizes.

Call Me by Your Name, Get Out, Lady Bird, The Rider and The Florida Project are competing for Best Feature.