'Get Out' wins big at the Independent Spirit Awards

March 3 (UPI) -- The race-themed horror film Get Out was the big winner at the Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica on Saturday.

The low-budget blockbuster earned the top honor of Best Feature and Jordan Peele won the Best Director prize for helming it.

Frances McDormand picked up the trophy for Best Actress for her work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and her co-star Sam Rockwell went home with the award for Best Supporting Actor.

Call Me by Your Name scored the accolades for Best Actor for Timothée Chalamet and Best Cinematography for Sayombhu Mukdeeprom.

The Best Supporting Actress statuette was presented to Allison Janney for I, Tonya, which also won the Best Editing prize for Tatiana S. Riegel.

Greta Gerwig took home the Best Screenplay award for penning Lady Bird and the husband-wife team of Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani scooped up the Best First Screenplay prize for writing The Big Sick.

Sunflower Bean served as the house band for the ceremony, which was hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney.

Call Me by Your Name went into the event with a leading six Spirit Award nominations. Good Time and Get Out earned five nods apiece, while Lady Bird and The Rider are each up for four prizes.