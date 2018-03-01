'Avengers: Infinity War' release date moved up

March 1 (UPI) -- Marvel Studios, with a little help from Iron Man himself, announced Thursday it was moving up the release date of Avengers: Infinity War to April 27.

The studio made the announcement on Twitter during an exchange with Robert Downey Jr., who plays Tony Stark, aka Iron Man.

"On a scale of one to infinity, how excited are you to see #InfinityWar on May 4th?" the Marvel Studios account asked.

"Any chance I could see it earlier?" Downey responded.

Marvel then offers to let the actor see the film April 27, but he pressures the company to let the whole world see it that date.

"That's a FANTASTIC idea! Done," Marvel Studios tweeted. "Avengers: #InfinityWar in theaters everywhere April 27th."

The studio originally planned to release the film internationally April 27, but in the United States on May 4. Sources at Marvel Studios and Disney told Entertainment Weekly, though, they decided to release the movie worldwide on the same date.

Also appearing in the movie are a slew of superhero characters from several Marvel Studios movies, including Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Chris Evans (Captain America), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawk Eye), Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther), Tom Holland (Spider-Man), Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr. Strange), Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora) and Bradley Cooper (Rocket).