'Wreck-It Ralph 2:' Ralph explores the Internet in first trailer

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Ralph and Vanellope von Schweetz are back and leaving the arcade behind in the first trailer for Disney's upcoming animated sequel, Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2.

The clip, released Wednesday, features Ralph (John C. Reilly) and Vanellope (Sarah Silverman) exploring the vast wonders of the Internet after a Wi-Fi router is installed into their arcade.

After entering into a digital world that represents cyberspace, Ralph encounters pop-up ads, clickbait articles and an eBay auction for a painting of a kitten.

Ralph is also able to enter into a tablet game that involves feeding a cat and a bunny either milkshakes or pancakes. The title character makes the bunny grow to a large size after giving him too much to eat.

"Video game bad guy Ralph (Reilly) and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz (Silverman) must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope's video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet-the netizens-to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site BuzzzTube," reads the synopsis.

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 from directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, is set to arrive in theaters on Nov. 21. The sequel will also feature returning stars Jack McBrayer as Fix-It Felix Jr. and Jane Lynch as Sergeant Calhoun.