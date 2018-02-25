'Touch Me Not' wins Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Adina Pintilie's Touch Me Not won the top honor -- the Golden Bear -- at the Berlin Film Festival this weekend.

The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize went to Mug by Małgorzata Szumowska and Wes Anderson won the Best Director title for helming Isle of Dogs.

The Heiresses by Marcelo Martinessi scored the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize and its star Ana Brun won the Best Actress statuette.

Anthony Bajon was named Best Actor for his performance in The Prayer, while Manuel Alcalá and Alonso Ruizpalacios took home the Best Screenplay award for penning Museum.

Elena Okopnaya was recognized with the trophy for Outstanding Artistic Contribution for the costumes and production design in Dovlatov.