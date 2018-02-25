Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Touch Me Not' wins Golden Bear at the Berlin Film Festival

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 25, 2018 at 9:42 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Adina Pintilie's Touch Me Not won the top honor -- the Golden Bear -- at the Berlin Film Festival this weekend.

The Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize went to Mug by Małgorzata Szumowska and Wes Anderson won the Best Director title for helming Isle of Dogs.

The Heiresses by Marcelo Martinessi scored the Silver Bear Alfred Bauer Prize and its star Ana Brun won the Best Actress statuette.

Anthony Bajon was named Best Actor for his performance in The Prayer, while Manuel Alcalá and Alonso Ruizpalacios took home the Best Screenplay award for penning Museum.

Elena Okopnaya was recognized with the trophy for Outstanding Artistic Contribution for the costumes and production design in Dovlatov.

Related UPI Stories
Topics: Wes Anderson
Trending Stories
Jane Seymour poses for Playboy at 67: 'Feeling better-than-ever' Jane Seymour poses for Playboy at 67: 'Feeling better-than-ever'
Andrew Lincoln dedicates 'Havana' parody to departing 'Walking Dead' co-star Andrew Lincoln dedicates 'Havana' parody to departing 'Walking Dead' co-star
Angie Everhart files for divorce from Carl Ferro Angie Everhart files for divorce from Carl Ferro
GOT7 to perform in U.S. cities during world tour GOT7 to perform in U.S. cities during world tour
New Tommy Wiseau-Greg Sestero film 'Best F(r)iends' to screen in theaters New Tommy Wiseau-Greg Sestero film 'Best F(r)iends' to screen in theaters
Loading...