'Black Panther' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend

Feb. 25 (UPI) -- Black Panther is the No. 1 movie in North America for a second, consecutive weekend, earning $108 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Game Night with $16.6 million, followed by Peter Rabbit at No. 3 with $12.5 million, Annihilation at No. 4 with $11 million and Fifty Shades Freed at No. 5 with $6.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at No. 6 with $5.7 million, The 15:17 to Paris at No. 7 with $3.6 million, The Greatest Showman at No. 8 with $3.4 million, Every Day at No. 9 with $3.1 million and Early Man at No. 10 with $1.7 million.