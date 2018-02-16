Burt Reynolds travels with Ariel Winter in 'The Last Movie Star' trailer

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Burt Reynolds is an aging movie star who travels with Ariel Winter as his driver to a film festival to accept an award in the new trailer for The Last Movie Star.

The clip features Reynolds mirroring his own career as he stars as Hollywood icon Vic Edwards, a character like himself who moved from college football to working as a stuntman before becoming a leading movie star.

Reynolds' character, realizing his best days as behind him, follows the advice of a friend played by Chevy Chase to accept a lifetime achievement award at the film festival that he discovers is a low-budget affair run by a group of young fans lead by Clark Duke.

Reynolds begins to enjoy himself, however, as he looks back on his memorable film career with people who still admire him. The 82-year-old also uses Winter to drive him around the surrounding Nashville area to relive memories.

The Last Movie Star, from director Adam Rifkin, is set to premiere on DirecTV on Feb. 22 before opening in select theaters in New York and Los Angeles on March 30.