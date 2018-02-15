Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Solo: A Star Wars Story' new poster features ensemble cast

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 15, 2018 at 12:33 PM
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Disney and Lucasfilm has released a new poster for Solo: A Star Wars Story that features the film's cast, including Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo and Donald Glover as Lando Calrissian, assembling together.

Emilia Clarke as Qi'Ra, Woody Harrelson as Tobias Beckett, Phoebe Waller-Bridge as droid L3-37 and Joonas Suotamo as Han Solo's partner Chewbacca are also on display in the poster alongside the Millennium Falcon.

The first trailer for the film, released following Super Bowl LII, explains that Harrelson's character is the one who brings the crew together in order to take on a special job.

Director Ron Howard, who took over directing duties from filmmakers Phil Lord and Christopher Miller in June, announced Wednesday that actor and fellow filmmaker Jon Favreau will be lending his voice to a "very cool" alien character in Solo.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is set for release on May 25.

