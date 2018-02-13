Home / Entertainment News / Movies

'Incredibles 2': New poster released, sneak peek teased for Wednesday

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 10:42 AM
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- It's laundry day in the latest poster for Disney and Pixar's upcoming superhero animated sequel, The Incredibles 2.

The poster, released on Twitter Monday, features a laundry basket containing the red superhero outfits used by the heroic family which includes Mr. Incredible (Craig T. Nelson), Elastigirl (Holly Hunter), Violet (Sarah Vowell) and Dash (Huck Milner) along with baby Jack-Jack.

"Back to work," the tagline reads, a reference to how The Incredibles are making a comeback after last hitting the big screen in 2004.

The Incredibles 2 takes place moments after the original with the spotlight now on Elastigirl as Mr. Incredible is left in charge of the kids back home. The family then comes together along with Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson) in order to take on a new villain.

Disney also announced on Monday that a special look at the sequel will air Wednesday during the Winter Olympics.

The announcement was made alongside a short video that features Jack-Jack using laser vision to melt a curling stone.

The Incredibles 2 is set to arrive in theaters on June 15.

