Harrelson, Costner confirmed for Bonnie and Clyde drama 'Highwaymen'

By Wade Sheridan  |  Feb. 13, 2018 at 11:33 AM
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Woody Harrelson and Kevin Costner will star in Netflix's upcoming Bonnie and Clyde drama, Highwaymen.

Netflix confirmed the casting Monday. The film will follow real-life Texas Ranger Frank Hamer and ex-partner Maney Gault. The partners were called out of retirement to hunt down the infamous bank robbers Bonnie and Clyde, Deadline reported.

Kathy Bates, Kim Dickens John Carroll Lynch, Thomas Mann and William Sadler will also star in the film from director John Lee Hancock from a script by John Fusco, Scott Frank and Hancock. Casey Silver is producing with Harrelson, Costner, Michael Malone and Rod Lake serving as executive producers.

Fusco originated the project and spent years tracking down Hamer to tell his story, which differs from the 1967 classic Bonnie and Clyde film that starred Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway.

Production on Highwaymen has started in Louisiana. The project is scheduled to premiere on Netflix sometime in 2018.

