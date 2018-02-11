'Fifty Shades Freed' tops the North American box office with $38.8M

Home / Entertainment News / Movies

By Karen Butler  |  Feb. 11, 2018 at 12:23 PM
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Fifty Shades Freed -- starring Dakota Johnson and Jamie Dornan -- is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning $38.8 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Peter Rabbit with $25 million, followed by The 15:17 to Paris at No. 3 with $12.6 million, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle at No. 4 with $9.8 million and The Greatest Showman at No. 5 with $6.4 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Maze Runner: The Death Cure at No. 6 with $6 million, Winchester at No. 7 with $5 million, The Post at No. 8 with $3.5 million, The Shape of Water at No. 9 with $3 million and Den of Thieves at No. 10 with $2.9 million.

